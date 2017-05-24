Erdogan approves memo on Turkey-Azerbaijan joint customs committee

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved a memorandum on establishment of a joint customs committee, signed between the Turkish Ministry of Customs and Trade and the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, said a message posted on the website of the Turkish Presidential Administration May 24.

The memorandum was signed in Ankara on January 15, 2015.

The joint committee will coordinate the customs cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan, determine the directions for development of the sphere, facilitate the simplification of customs procedures and promote the introduction of new technologies to enhance the effectiveness of customs control, the message said.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to $552.7 million in January-March 2017.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey increased by 2.15 times in January-March 2017 compared to the same period of 2016.

