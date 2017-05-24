Azerbaijan’s Bank Standard owes over 1B manats to creditors

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

The liabilities of Azerbaijan’s Bank Standard to individuals and legal entities amount to 1.199 billion manats, Chairman of the bank’s Creditors Committee Akram Hasanov said at the committee meeting in Baku May 24.

“As many as 45,235 creditors of Bank Standard have been registered so far,” Hasanov said. “Of them, 43,272 creditors are individuals, and the bank’s liabilities to them amount to 156 million manats. As many as 1,963 creditors are legal entities, and the bank’s liabilities to them amount to 1.043 billion manats. Of them, 154 million manats account for the liabilities to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).”

The total number of Bank Standard’s real estate objects is 33, and 24 of them are pledged to the CBA, he added.

