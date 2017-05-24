Baku Shopping Festival brought more tourists to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

About 260,000 tourists visited Azerbaijan during the first Baku Shopping Festival (BSF), said the country’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev.

Garayev made the remarks in Baku at a press conference dedicated to the results of the Festival on May 24.

“In April 2017, 187,577 tourists arrived in the country,” he said, adding that compared to April 2016, an increase of 23 percent was achieved in tourist flow from the 15 countries targeted for attracting tourists.

“Moreover, 70,776 people visited Azerbaijan on the first 10 days of May, which means a growth by 32 percent from the 15 target countries,” noted the minister.

He said that under the strategic roadmap for development of specialized tourism industry, 26 countries are targeted for attracting tourists from.

“Most of these countries are our neighbors and there are also countries of the Far East and Europe among them,” noted Garayev.

The total increase in the tourist flow to Azerbaijan was 24 percent, he said.

The Baku Shopping Festival started April 10 and lasted until May 10. The Festival was held with organizational support of the Azerbaijan Convention Bureau under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The next Shopping Festival will be held in October 2017.