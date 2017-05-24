Explosions heard in Indonesia’s capital

At least one man was killed and an Indonesian policeman injured after they appeared to have been caught in an explosion on May 24 night in Kampung Melayu, the Straits Times reports.

According to eyewitnesses in the densely populated neighbourhood in East Jakarta, the officer was hurt after two loud explosions were heard at about 9 p.m, reported Elshinta radio so far.

Details are still unclear but various witnesses have said the first and second blast occurred between five and 10 minutes apart near a bus stop and a parking area for motorcycles.