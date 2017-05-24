UN expects fruitful co-op with Iran during Rouhani’s second term (Exclusive)

Tehran, Iran, May 24

By Mehdi Sepahvand, Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iran is expected to host an international conference on dusts and sandstorms in early July, a UN official told Trend.

UN Resident Coordinator in Iran Gary Lewis has expressed his excitement regarding cooperation with Iran during President Hassan Rouhani’s second term.

“In fact we are very excited about the first prospect of such cooperation with the new government, which is going to be a conference in early July on the issue of sand and dust storms which is a problem affecting the entire region, all the way from Morocco to the Republic of Korea and it is going to be based here in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

Speaking about the outcome of Iran’s May 19 presidential election, he said that the UN has an excellent working relationship with the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“We are confident that President Hassan Rouhani will surround himself again with another set of talented and technocratic and capable individuals with whom the United Nations can work,” Lewis added.

“So we are very happy we look forward to very fruitful future cooperation,” he concluded.

Iranians re-elected Hassan Rouhani as the country’s president on May 19 for a four-year term.

A UN report suggested last year that the Middle East has been worst hit by the significant rise in sand and dust storms, with major impacts on human health, adding that Iran and Kuwait are the most affected countries, largely because of sand and dust blowing in from Syria and Iraq.