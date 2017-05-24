Russia’s IrAero to launch flights to Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Russian airline IrAero will launch a new Irkutsk-Krasnoyarsk-Baku flight in June, Interfax reported citing IrAero May 24.

IrAero will launch the first Irkutsk-Krasnoyarsk-Baku and Baku-Krasnoyarsk-Irkutsk flights on June 4.

The flights will be operated using Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft twice a week – on Wednesdays and Sundays.

IrAero is an airline based in Irkutsk, Russia. It is engaged in regular, charter and cargo transportations in Russia, CIS countries and China.

