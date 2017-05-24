Azerbaijan developing ATM system for VAT refunding during Shopping Festival

Value-added tax (VAT) will be refunded at the 2nd Baku Shopping Festival not only through bank branches, Azerbaijani Deputy Taxes Minister Sahib Alakbarov said.

Alakbarov made the remarks in Baku May 24 at a press conference dedicated to the results of the first festival.

He added that despite a sufficient number of bank branches involved in VAT refunding, there were queues.

“To solve this problem, we are developing an ATM refunding system,” he added. “Buyers will receive a special code using which it will possible to get back the VAT through ATMs of the authorized banks.”