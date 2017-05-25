North-South transport corridor may eliminate shipping lines (Exclusive)

Tehran, Iran, May 25

By Mehdi Sepahvand, Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

The International North-South Transport Corridor may bring changes to routes for carrying cargos between Iran and Scandinavian countries abolishing shipping lines.

Russia, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Belarus and Iran have recently discussed the issue of transporting cargos from Scandinavian countries to Iran through the North-South transportation corridor, a senior Iranian official told Trend.

The transportation of cargos from Scandinavian countries to Iran was proposed to be carried out through the International North-South Transport Corridor instead of the current maritime routes, Deputy Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railway Company for Operation Affairs Hossein Ashouri told Trend.

According to the official, the sides are expected to ink an MoU on cooperation during a meeting in Russia’s Sochi within the coming weeks.

The International North-South Transport Corridor is meant to connect Northern Europe with Southeast Asia. It will serve as a link connecting the railways of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia.

The corridor is planned to transport 6 million tons of cargo per year at the initial stage and 15-20 million tons of cargo in the future.