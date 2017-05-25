Uzbekistan creates Ministry of Employment & Labor Relations

Under Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s decree “On measures to further improve the state policy in the sphere of employment and radically increase the efficiency of labor agencies”, the Ministry of Labor has been changed to the Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations.

The document is aimed at the introduction of new approaches to the implementation of state employment policy, development of labor market infrastructure, including on the basis of public-private partnership, implementation of effective measures for the employment of unemployed people, especially young people.

Under the decree, the main tasks of the newly formed ministry are, in particular, the development of state orders for the creation of new jobs, coordination of territorial and sectoral employment programs, measures to ensure the employment of graduates of universities and colleges.

A public works fund is being formed under the Ministry, the main tasks of which will be to ensure the participation of temporarily unemployed people in works carried out as part of implementation of large investment projects, construction, repair and reconstruction of road and housing infrastructure, development of cities and regions, as well as seasonal agricultural work.

According to official statistics, the number of permanent residents of Uzbekistan was 32 million people in early 2017. The employment level of the economically active population was 94.8 percent and the unemployment rate – 5.2 percent.