Baku hosts joint business forum of State Migration Service, Caspian European Club

2017-05-25 11:16 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

Key aspects of the migration policy of Azerbaijan have been discussed on May 24 during a business forum organized by the Caspi­an European Club and Caspian American Club with the participation of Chief of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan Firudin Nabiyev, says a message from the Caspian European Club.

Speaking at the business forum, Chief of the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, II rank state migration service coun­selor Firudin Nabiyev briefed about the activities and further plans of the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to him, the Service successfully implements state supervision over attracting foreigners to paid work in the frame­work of the allocated quota, which meets the goals set by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the State Migration Service. The Chief of the State Migration Service reminded that every year the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan approves a labor migration quota three months before the beginning of a next year.

Nabiyev emphasized that in line with the Protocol of Cooperation in the field of nationalization, oil and gas projects with the par­ticipation of the State Migration Service, which was signed in 2013, the control over a phased replacement of foreign personnel by local profes­sionals has been enhanced significantly. At the same time, according to him, conditions should be created for a wider and rational use of local personnel in order to meet demands of employers in a workforce.

“Today, in the context of creating favorable business and investment conditions along with strengthening of the state support to the pri­vate sector and entrepreneurship, the State Migration Service is in favor of strengthening cooperation with entrepreneurs in compliance with the legislative requirements. In this regard, numerous meetings are held with business representatives, and work is in progress to address emerging issues as quickly as possible”, he stressed.

According to the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated February 3, 2016, the Appeal Board of the State Migration Service and the Council Secretariat were established and their composition and regulations were approved in order to ensure objectivity and transparency in the process of considering complaints of individuals and legal entities engaged in entrepreneurial activities, said Nabiyev.

“We also receive applications for obtaining temporary residence permits in the Republic of Azerbaijan for the purpose of entrepreneurial activity, to chair a branch office or a company. Unfortunately, we sometimes encounter cases of illegal migration or lack of grounds for such ac­tivities in the territory of the country”, noted the Chief of the State Migration Service.

During the business forum the member companies of the Caspian European Club discussed the ways to solve problems related to the mi­gration policy of Azerbaijan, and also made proposals for continuing an active dialogue between businesses and the State Migration Service.

Addressing the business forum, First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club and Caspian Ameri­can Club Telman Aliyev thanked Firudin Nabiyev for the constructive dialogue, as well as for attention to the proposals and requests made by the Club member companies during the event.

Aliyev said that Caspian Energy Georgia company will start operating in Georgia from September and organize business forums, CEO lunch events, trainings, workshops, round tables, annual Caspian Energy Forum and a ceremony of presenting national and international prizes in Tbilisi and Batumi. Moreover, according to him, Caspian Energy puts up for sale participation interest in newly established or reestablished foreign offices.

He also recalled that the Club was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies operating in the Caspi­an-Black Sea region. According to Aliyev, since the very establishment the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club have promoted attraction of revenues from the oil industry for the development of the non-oil sector. Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club bring together more than 5,000 member companies and organizations working in 50 countries of the world, and conduct active work to sup­port the dialogue between the government institutions and the private sector.

During the business forum, Firudin Nabiyev was awarded the Honorary Membership Certificate of the Caspian European Club. Heads of companies and representatives of a number of diplomatic missions and international organizations attended the business forum.

