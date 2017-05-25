Energy Charter to mull deal on energy resources transit in Ashgabat

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 25

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

At the upcoming Energy Charter Forum, which will be held in Ashgabat on May 30-31, the issues of developing a multilateral framework agreement on transit of energy resources will be discussed in detail, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency reports, citing General Council at the Energy Charter Secretariat Alejandro Carballo Leyda.

It was previously reported that the forum’s program will include sessions on “Transboundary Transportation and Transit of Natural Gas”, “The Growing Role of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in Global Energy Security”, “Supply of Oil to World Markets”, “Transboundary Trade in Electricity and Sustainable Development”.

The fifth international meeting of experts on reliable and stable transit of energy resources will take place in the Turkmen capital on May 31.

Ashgabat earlier proposed within the UN framework to start developing universal mechanisms that would ensure the reliable and safe operation of the international energy infrastructure taking into account the interests of producer countries, transit countries and gas consumers.

Turkmenistan is one of main players on the energy market of the Caspian region and ranks fourth in the world for its gas reserves. The country annually produces about 70-80 billion cubic meters of gas and delivers gas to Iran and China.