TAP strategic project for Italy – minister

2017-05-25 11:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline project, which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, is of strategic importance for Italy, said the country’s Minister of Parliamentary Relations Anna Finocchiaro.

This project will allow the country to achieve the sustainable development goals and diversify its energy supply sources by receiving gas from the Caspian Sea region, Italian media quoted Finocchiaro as saying.

Moreover, the minister pointed out that TAP fully complies with regulations on environmental protection.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn