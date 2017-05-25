Positive changes expected in Azerbaijani economy’s growth rate

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

The Azerbaijani government expects positive changes in the growth rate of the country’s economy in the near future, said Azerbaijan’s Deputy Finance Minister Azer Bayramov.

He made the remarks during the discussion on execution of the state budget for 2016 at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship.

According to Bayramov, the changes are forecasted against the background of results of the reforms being carried out in the country, as well as improvement of the situation in Azerbaijan’s neighbors.

