UN praises Azerbaijan’s efforts to deepen co-op with organization

2017-05-25

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

The UN highly appreciates Azerbaijan’s efforts to deepen cooperation with the organization, active participation of the country in its initiatives and programs, said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

The meeting was held as part of the minister’s working visit to New York to attend the events timed to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Azerbaijan and the UN, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend May 25.

