Iran's envoy calls for expansion of ties with Baku in tourism

2017-05-25 12:01 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, May 24By Mehdi Sepahvand, Khalid Kazimov – Trend:Iranian envoy to Baku Javad Jahangirzadeh has called for expansion of ties with Azerbaijan in tourism sector.Addressing a conference on tourism held in Tehran, Jahangirzadeh said that both Iran and Azerbaijan attach high importance to the development of tourism sector.According to the envoy, Iran hosted about seven million tourists in 2015/16 of which one million came from Azerbaijan.The official further explained that the sides are working together to remove obstacles against expansion of cooperation in tourism area.The conference aimed at boosting cooperation in tourism sphere between the two countries was held in collaboration with the Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran.It was earlier reported that about 60,000 Iranians visited Azerbaijan during Nowruz holidays (late March) in the current year.