Moody’s: State support to Azerbaijan’s banking sector high enough

2017-05-25 13:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

The level of state support to Azerbaijan’s banking sector is high enough, says Maria Malyukova, an analyst at the international ratings agency Moody’s.

The recent decisions of the regulator – the Financial Markets Supervision Authority – show that the support can become more selective and will be aimed at preserving big banks in the system, she said at the Moody’s Annual Azerbaijan Summit in Baku on May 25.

Story still developing