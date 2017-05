Stable oil prices to promote profitability for producers: Moody’s

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

Stabilization of oil prices in a range from $50 to $55 per barrel will lead to higher profitability for producing companies, said Denis Perevezentsev, vice president-senior credit officer at the international ratings agency Moody’s.

He was addressing the Moody's Annual Azerbaijan Summit in Baku May 25.

Story still developing