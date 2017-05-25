Iran says inaugurates 3rd underground missile production factory

Iran has inaugurated the third underground missile production factory, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said May 25.

He added that “enemies” want to put limit on Iran’s missile capabilities, because they know this sphere has become Iran’s effective power leverage and the country would continue development of its missile capabilities, according to Fars news agency.

“It is normal that Iran’s enemies, US and Israel, feel the threat and anger from Iran’s underground missile building factories,” he said.

US President Donald Trump on May 17 extended wide sanctions relief for Iran under the 2015 international nuclear deal.

Trump imposed narrow penalties on Iranian and Chinese persons and companies regarding the Islamic Republic’s ballistic missile program.

After Trump became the US president, about 23 Iranian and foreign firms and persons were put under sanctions for participation in Iran’s missile program.