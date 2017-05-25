Azerbaijan's envoy to Iran promotes tourist attractions

2017-05-25 14:12 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, May 25



By Mehdi Sepahvand, Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Bunyad Huseynov has presented his country’s tourist attractions in Tehran.



Addressing a conference on tourism, Bunyad Huseynov encouraged Iranian tour operators to launch tours to rural regions of his country and take part in international events in Azerbaijan.



Speaking about measures taken by Azerbaijan’s government to simplify the procedure for issuing visas, he said ASAN Visa system makes it easy for citizens from Iran and other countries to travel to his country.



The envoy briefed the participants about international sport events and shopping festivals and tax-free policies adopted in Azerbaijan, aimed at attracting tourists.



According to the ambassador, the ties between Iran and Azerbaijan over the past years have considerably improved.



He further vowed to give support for Iranian tour operators doing business in Azerbaijan.



About 350 Iranian tour operators attended the conference held on May 24 in Tehran.



According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, Iran’s exports to Azerbaijan in 2016 boomed by 78 percent posting $161 million.