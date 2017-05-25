Unibank picked as most innovative bank of year

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

The bank card that Unibank is offering was picked as the most creative and innovative one in the Azerbaijani card market in the contest held by MasterCard.

Apart from winning the first prize for its cards, Unibank also carried the hog in another of the five nominations: the bank was pronounced the leader of the year in MasterCard Gold and MasterCard Standard card sales. The research done by MasterCard says that Unibank raised the number of its MasterCard Gold and MasterCard Standard cards during 2016.

One of the most innovative banks of Azerbaijan, Unibank tailors its banking services and products to clients’ needs and desires to make life maximally easy and fine on its clients. Now, the Unibank clients can use more than 90 percent of the banking facilities without actually having to call at the bank.

This is possible thanks to the Unibank Mobile, one of the best mobile apps out there in CIS and one of the most advanced mobile services in the banking sector of Azerbaijan. Besides, the Unibank Mobile makes things easier for unincorporated entrepreneurs as well as they, too, can use more than 50 banking services and products and never have to come to the bank at that. The Unibank Mobile Business app lets them take care of their accounts and use the services of the Bank on their mobiles 24 hours a day.