Malaysian king: Ties with Turkmenistan to further strengthen

2017-05-25 15:27 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 25

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

King of Malaysia Sultan Muhammad V in his letter to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the established friendly and fraternal ties between the countries will continue to strengthen and expand.

Sultan Muhammad V sent the letter to the Turkmen head of state on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan considers Malaysia as an important partner in the Asia-Pacific region.

In was earlier reported that the Malaysian government will study the possibility of its companies’ participation in the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline.