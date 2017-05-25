Azer Turk Bank holds training for students, graduates in Ganja (PHOTO)

2017-05-25 15:33 | www.trend.az | 0

Azer Turk Bank held training for students and graduates of finance and other economic faculties at Ganja State Agricultural University in Ganja on May 24.

Rector of Ganja State Agricultural University and corresponding member of ANAS Ibrahim Jafarov opened the event by greeting the audience and encouraging Azer Turk Bank for such initiative. Representatives of Azer Turk Bank, holding leading positions, presented topics “Efficient time-management” and “The role of marketing and PR in banking in modern world”. The main purpose of the event is educating youth in the regions of the country, and training young specialists in the banking field in the future.

All participants received certificates, ten most active participants received corporate gifts from Azer Turk Bank, and two students got the opportunity to pass the one-month internship in the sub-branch of Azer Turk bank in Ganja.

Seventy-five percent of shares of Azer Turk Bank, performing in Azerbaijan since 1995, belong to the state.