AtaBank awarded with special prize from MasterCard

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

A conference organized by MasterCard was held in Four Seasons hotel in Baku on May 23, 2017.

According to the results of 2017 AtaBank OJSC won the nomination “Bank with the largest number of contactless POS-terminals in Azerbaijan” and was awarded with a special diploma.

Official representatives of MasterCard highly appreciated activities of AtaBank OJSC and wished great success in the future.

AtaBank OJSC expresses deep gratuite to its customers for achievements and success.

The number of POS-terminals of AtaBank is over 18 000 at the moment.

Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is one of the biggest commercial organizations of Azerbaijan. AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100% domestic capital.AtaBank OJSC is functioning with 26 branches and divisions in Baku and in the regions of Azerbaijan. AtaBank OJSC provides full complex of services to corporate and private clients.

For the detailed information about products and services of AtaBank OJSC please visit official web site of the bank www.atabank.com and www.facebook.com/atabank .