Azersky satellite imagery to be used for scientific researches

2017-05-25

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s satellite operator Azercosmos OJSC has announced the second stage of the competition “Promotion of Earth remote surveillance services for the sake of sustainable development of Azerbaijan”, said Azercosmos in a message posted on its website May 25.

The project’s main goal is to promote the use of satellite imagery obtained from the satellite and the development of Earth remote surveillance services.

Azercosmos OJSC will provide the winners of the competition with satellite imagery until September 29, 2017, which they will be able to use in their scientific research during the next six months (until March 29, 2018).

Applications for participation in the competition will be accepted until July 31, 2017.

Scientific research institutes, universities, individuals, as well as any legal entity engaged in scientific research are eligible to participate in the competition.

For additional information please call:

Phone: +994 (12) 565-00-55 (ext. 125)

Fax: +994 (12) 565-00-66

Address: 72 U. Hajibayli Street, Baku, Azerbaijan, AZ1000.

E-mail: azerskyusergroup@azercosmos.az

Website: www.azercosmos.com