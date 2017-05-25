TAP supports cross-border energy co-op: country manager

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project answers core European energy needs: energy security, cooperation and diversification, said the country manager of TAP AG consortium for Greece Rikard Scoufias.

He made the remarks during the Balkans and Black Sea Cooperation Forum which kicked off in Serres, Greece May 25.

“As the European leg of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP supports cross-border energy cooperation,” said the country manager. “Once completed, this project will give Greece a leading role in the global energy market.”

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

