Iran, Azerbaijan customs need to increase working hours

2017-05-25 16:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



The extension of working hours at customs checkpoints between Iran and Azerbaijan would contribute to expansion of bilateral trade, as was noted at the meeting between Mohammad Reza Karbasi, deputy head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, at a meeting with Azerbaijan’s envoy to Tehran, Bunyad Huseynov.



Mohammad Reza Karbasi called for around-the-clock operation of customs checkpoints along the borders between the two countries, Ibena (Iranian banks and economy news agency) reported.



The official also said that expansion of trade ties with Azerbaijan is on the agenda of his organization.



The two countries are planning to boost their annual volume of trade turnover to $2 billion, Karbasi added.



Bunyad Huseynov also called for expansion of trade between the two neighboring countries and said the trade turnover in 2016 increased by 75 percent.



The ties between Tehran and Baku have significantly improved over the past years.