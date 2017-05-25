Russian Foreign Ministry: Baku, Moscow have open dialogue

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

Russia maintains close relations with Azerbaijan and develops them in various areas, including political, economic and humanitarian spheres, Spokeswoman of Russia’s Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told a briefing on May 25.

The Azerbaijani people are close to Russia and the ties between the two countries will develop in the future, according to her.

“Our country does not link the relationship, which we develop with Baku and the people of Azerbaijan, with any other international factors. We certainly discuss with the Azerbaijani side the international agenda, regional agenda and problematic issues, no one’s hiding them,” Zakharova said.

There is an open dialogue between Russia and Azerbaijan, she added.