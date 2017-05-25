Ilham Aliyev receives congratulations on occasion of Republic Day

2017-05-25

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Republic Day.

“On behalf of the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and on my own behalf, I extend to Your Excellency my warmest congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – Republic Day,” said the Saudi king in his letter. “I wish you robust health and happiness, and the brotherly government and people of Azerbaijan lasting development and prosperity.”

King of the Belgians Philippe has also congratulated the Azerbaijani president.

“I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you, and for peace and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – Republic Day,” noted King Philippe in his letter.

King of Sweden Carl Gustaf also congratulated President Aliyev on the occasion of the Republic Day.

“On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to Your Excellency my sincere congratulations and best wishes for your health and happiness and for the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan,” noted King Gustaf in his congratulatory letter.

King of Norway Harald V has also congratulated the Azerbaijani president.

“On the occasion of your Republic Day, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you personally, and for the welfare and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan,” said the Norwegian king in his letter.

King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander has sent a congratulatory letter to President Aliyev on the Republic Day.

“On your country’s National Day, may I extend to Your Excellency my congratulations and my best wishes for the well-being of the people of Azerbaijan,” noted Willem-Alexander in the letter.

Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia Peter Cosgrove has also congratulated the Azerbaijani president.

“On the occasion of the Republic Day of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to you, the Government and people of Azerbaijan my best wishes, together with those of the Australian Government and people,” said Cosgrove in his letter.

“This year, Australia and Azerbaijan will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries. Our two nations share a warm bilateral relationship and Australia remains a consistent supporter of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he noted. “Australia looks forward to working closely with Azerbaijan in the UNESCO World Heritage Committee to preserve Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. I also commend you for your work on the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, an important platform to support diversity and mutual understanding among nations.”

“We would very much welcome Azerbaijan’s support for Australia’s candidacy for the Human Rights Council (HRC) for the 2018-20 term. Australia has never before served on the HRC. If elected, we would bring a unique perspective and a pragmatic, consultative approach to the work of the Council,” said Cosgrove.

“May I express my confidence that the friendly relations between our two countries will continue to prosper,” he added.

Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Nayef bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud has congratulated President Aliyev on the occasion of the Republic Day.

“I extend my most sincere congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of your country’s Republic Day,” noted Muhammad bin Nayef bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud in his congratulatory letter.

“I wish you robust health and happiness, and the brotherly government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan greater development and prosperity,” he added.

Deputy Crown Prince, Second Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has also congratulated the Azerbaijani president.

“I extend my best wishes to you on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – Republic Day. I wish you robust health and happiness, and the brotherly government and people of Azerbaijan greater progress and prosperity,” said Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in his congratulatory letter.

Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Taleb Rifai has sent a congratulatory letter to the Azerbaijani president.

“I would like to thank you dearly for our meeting on the occasion of my visit to Baku for the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue that took place on May 5-6, 2017. I was very encouraged once again to learn of your commitment to tourism and its capacity to foster economic growth and I thank you for your continuing support to the sector,” noted Taleb Rifai in his letter.

“I would also like to express my heartfelt gratitude for bestowing on me the “Dostluq” (Friendship) order of Azerbaijan, which was presented to me during the 105th Session of the UNWTO Executive Council (May 11-12, Madrid) successfully chaired by the Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism,” said the secretary general.

“Furthermore, I take this opportunity to congratulate you on the occasion of upcoming 28 May Republic Day of Azerbaijan and send you my best wishes for the well-being and prosperity of your country and its people,” added Taleb Rifai.