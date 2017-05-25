Winners of national olympiad on information science awarded

A special ceremony was organized to award the winners of “The national Olympiad on information science among students of higher education institutions”, jointly organized by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Education, Institute of Information Technologies of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan and Nar.

According to final results the 11-th Olympiad, “BEU Programmers” team of Baku Engineering University took the first place, “CtrlZ” team of Baku State University was the runner-up, while the 3rd and 4th places were taken by “ADA U1” team of ADA University and “BHOS2” team of Baku Higher Oil School respectively.

The winners were awarded honorary diplomas and certificates by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, and presented special gifts from Nar and BestComp Group company.

The purpose of this Olympiad was to increase the level of knowledge of students of higher educational institutions in the field of informatics, programming, along with increasing their interest in this field and attracting the students who became winners in the international Olympiads. Education and training of young professionals is one of the main focus areas of comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy of Nar, covering various fields.

