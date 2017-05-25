Baku sends message to whole world about unity, peace among Muslim countries

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Baku sent a message to the whole world about a unity, brotherhood, peace and friendship among Muslim countries, Mohammad Reza Najafi, spokesman of the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan, said.

Najafi made the remarks on May 25, commenting on the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games held recently in Baku.

"I express gratitude to Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani people, in particular, the country’s First Vice-President and Chairperson of the Organizing Committee of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games Mehriban Aliyeva and in general, to everyone who played a role in organizing such big and significant competitions,” he said.

“The sports skills of our youth and the Islamic unity among Muslim countries were demonstrated at a high level at Baku 2017 in which athletes from 54 countries took part,” he said.

Najafi added that sports, sports diplomacy and other areas are being developed in Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan was in the spotlight in the world and Muslim countries during the Islamic Solidarity Games,” he added.

"Some 21 journalists of Iran's national television, 30 representatives of various news agencies and news portals arrived in Baku during the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games to cover this important event,” he said. “In general, 45 people, working 24 hours a day, did their best to highlight this important sporting event in the capital of fraternal Azerbaijan via 67 TV channels and 85 radio channels of Iran."

“All this testifies to Azerbaijan's rich and valuable experience in organizing and holding important events at a high international level,” he added.

"On behalf of Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh, as well as representatives of the sports team and media of Iran, I congratulate Azerbaijan on taking the lead in medal standings at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games,” he said. “I express gratitude to Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani people for brilliant holding of Baku 2017.”