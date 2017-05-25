Azerbaijan, Russia sign Main Actions Plan for 2017

2017-05-25 18:33 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

Another round of negotiations was held to establish a service center for maintenance and overhaul of helicopters in Azerbaijan within the 10th International Exhibition HeliRussia-2017 in Moscow.

President of CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines Jahangir Askerov, Director General of Russian Helicopters holding Andrey Boginsky, President of Silk Way Holding Zaur Akhundov and Director General of Silk Way Helicopter Services Azer Sultanov took part in the negotiations.

As part of the implementation of the decisions of the 16th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, the parties confirmed mutual interest in the implementation of the project to open a service center for maintenance and repair of Russian and Soviet-produced civil and military helicopters in the Azerbaijan Republic.

The joint work on this project began in 2016. During the ADEX-2016 exhibition in Baku, Silk Way Helicopter Services and Russian Helicopters signed an agreement to open a service center for the repair of Russian Mi-8/17 type civil helicopters in the territory of Azerbaijan.

As a continuation of the work begun, at the 10th International Exhibition HeliRussia-2017 President of CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines Jahangir Askerov and Director General of the Russian Helicopters Holding Andrey Boginsky signed the “Main Actions Plan for 2017 on the project of establishing a service center for maintenance and repair of Russian and Soviet-produced civil helicopters in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

Silk Way Helicopter Services is one of the most modern aviation enterprises in Azerbaijan. Every year helicopters of the company transport more than 50,000 passengers. At the moment a fleet of aircrafts, which is based at Zabrat Airport includes Sikorsky S-92A, Leonardo Helicopters AW139, Airbus Helicopters AS-332L1, Airbus Helicopters EC-155B1, Ми-8МТВ-1, Ми-8АМТ helicopters, as well as Cessna 172S airplanes.

Russian Helicopters - is the only Russian helicopter manufacturer and one of the few companies worldwide with the capability to design, manufacture, service and test modern civilian and military helicopters. Russian Helicopters holding is part of State Corporation Rostec.