F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix enjoys great interest from abroad: source

2017-05-25

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

The Baku City Circuit Operations Company, the organizer of the Formula 1 competitions in Azerbaijan, continues the intensive preparation for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held June 23-25 ​​in Baku, a source in the company told Trend May 25.

Currently, steel structures and a second protective barrier layer around the race track are being installed, the source noted.

This year, the interest from abroad for the Formula 1 in Azerbaijan is even greater than it was last year, and it is expected that thousands of tourists will arrive in Baku in anticipation of the competition, the source added.

