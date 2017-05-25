Co-op with Eastern Partnership states to be mulled in Brussels

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

The conference titled “The Eastern Partnership – Deliverables, Prospects & Challenges” will be held June 6 in the European Parliament in Brussels, the European Neighborhood Council’s research center said May 25.

The conference will be attended by members of the European Parliament Norica Nicolai, Jaromir Stetina and Georges Bach, head of Eastern Partnership, Regional Cooperation and OSCE Division at the European External Action Service Boris Iarochevitch, Deputy Director General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission Katarina Mathernova, Managing Director at European Neighborhood Council Samuel Doveri Vesterbye, as well as analysts of the European research institutes.

The conference participants will mull the new trends in the EU policies towards the Eastern Partnership countries ahead of the 2017 Eastern Partnership Summit, as well as the prospects of expanding cooperation and further integrating the countries in the EU.

The Eastern Partnership is an initiative of the EU governing its relations with the post-Soviet states – Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine – intended to provide an avenue for discussions of trade, economic strategy, travel agreements, and other issues between the EU and its Eastern European neighbors.