Two Turkish servicemen killed in anti-terrorist operation

2017-05-25

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

Two Turkish servicemen were killed and 4 were wounded in Turkey’s eastern Agri province, Dogubayazit district, during an anti-terrorist operation against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) terrorist group, the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces said May 25.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.