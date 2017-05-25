Uzbekistan keen to join Trans-Caspian transport route

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Tashkent hosted a roundtable discussion titled “The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and Sea Ports of Kazakhstan,” the Kazakh national railway company Temir Zholy said May 25.

The event was attended by officials of leading transportation and logistics companies, diplomatic missions and business entities of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, China and other countries.

The possibilities of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route as an alternative way of delivering Uzbek cargos through Kazakh and Azerbaijani ports to the Black Sea and European countries were presented at the meeting.

Uzbekistan’s willingness to join the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route was voiced during the roundtable discussions.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route runs through China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and then through Turkey and Ukraine to Europe.