Erdogan meets EU’s Tusk, Juncker in Brussels

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 25 met EU Council President Donald Tusk and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Erdogan held a closed-door meeting with Tusk and Juncker which was to focus on current Turkey-EU relations.

The sides agreed that the refugee deal between Turkey and the EU signed in March 2016 must be fully implemented. They also discussed Turkey-EU relations and counterterrorism.

Later, the Turkish president met European Parliament President Antonio Tajani.