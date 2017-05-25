Erdogan meets EU’s Tusk, Juncker in Brussels
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 25 met EU Council President Donald Tusk and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels, the Anadolu Agency reported.
Erdogan held a closed-door meeting with Tusk and Juncker which was to focus on current Turkey-EU relations.
The sides agreed that the refugee deal between Turkey and the EU signed in March 2016 must be fully implemented. They also discussed Turkey-EU relations and counterterrorism.
Later, the Turkish president met European Parliament President Antonio Tajani.