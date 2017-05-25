Canadian Bombardier upgrading signaling system in Baku-Boyuk Kesik railway (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Makism Tsurkov – Trend:

Canadian Bombardier company has launched the implementation of a project to modernize signaling and communication systems in the Baku-Boyuk Kesik railway section, which is part of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) project, the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC said in a message May 25.

According to the message, the work on installing an automatic signaling system, managed from a dispatch center, is underway.

It will be possible to technically and visually monitor the movement of trains through monitors, establish a direct connection with the rolling stock and automate railroad crossings on the roads via the system.

"Bombardier Transportation Signal Ltd. has launched the implementation of a project to modernize the train management system in the Baku-Boyuk Kesik railway section, which is an important part of the BTK international corridor,” the message said.

Canadian Bombardier company became the winner of the tender announced by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC in the second half of 2013.

