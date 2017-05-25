Uzbekistan, Turkey sign deals worth $2B

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 25

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

A set of documents and agreements was signed in Tashkent May 25 following a meeting of the Uzbekistan-Turkey Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation and the Uzbekistan-Turkey business forum.

The documents and agreements envisage the implementation of around 30 projects in pharmaceutics, textile industry, electro-technical, construction and banking sectors, worth more than $2 billion.

The state and prospects of trade, economic, financial and technical cooperation between Uzbekistan and Turkey were mulled at the meeting. Uzbekistan and Turkey have great potential for increasing trade turnover, Rustam Azimov, Uzbek deputy prime minister and co-chair of the intergovernmental commission, said.

In 2016, the mutual trade turnover between the countries reached $1.2 billion, Azimov added.

“This figure does not reflect the potential of the two countries. We have all the opportunities to increase the trade turnover by 3 or 4 times.”

“Trade and economic relations gained a new momentum thanks to the agreements between the presidents of the two countries,” Tugrul Turkes, Turkey’s deputy prime minister and co-chair of the commission from the Turkish side, said for his part.

“We have all the opportunities to implement new promising projects,” Turkes said. “New areas of cooperation will allow increasing the trade turnover twice in the shortest period.”

Turkes said the most promising areas for expansion of the Uzbekistan-Turkey cooperation are the textile industry, construction materials industry, pharmaceutics, agriculture, food, automotive industries and production of household appliances.

Besides Turkes, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Nabi Avci, Minister of Economy Nihat Zeybekci and other officials participated in the meeting.