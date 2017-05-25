Azerbaijan says OPEC deal extension meets its interests

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

Extension of the agreement to cut oil production meets the interests of Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev commenting on the decision taken today by OPEC and non-OPEC countries.

Today, oil producers agreed to extend oil output cuts for nine months. Azerbaijan also supported the decision.

Natig Aliyev said Azerbaijan sees no problem if this agreement is extended until late 2018.

