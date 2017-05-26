Manchester police searching house in Wigan after Monday's deadly terror attack

A house in the town of Wigan in Greater Manchester, United Kingdom is being searched in connection with the investigation of Monday's deadly bombing at Manchester Arena, Greater Manchester Police said Thursday, Sputnik reported.

On Monday night, an explosion went off at the end of a concert of the US singer Ariana Grande, leaving at least 22 people, including minors, dead and dozens more injured.

"We made an arrest in Wigan yesterday in connection with the investigation into the horrific incident at Manchester Arena. Following this arrest a house in Wigan was raided this morning and is currently being searched," the police wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police announced that a man carrying a suspicious package was arrested in Wigan in connection with the deadly Manchester attack.

According to the police's chief constable Ian Hopkins, a total of eight male suspects have now been arrested in relation to the tragic incident.