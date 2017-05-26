Stoltenberg: NATO to become part of US-led coalition against Daesh

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that the military bloc is going to join the anti-Daesh coalition led by the United States, noting that the alliance members won't take part in the fighting, Sputnik reported.

Stoltenberg said at a press conference on Thursday that the organization will become a partner in the US-led coalition against Daesh.

"[W]e agreed that NATO will become a full member of the global coalition in which all 28 allies already take part," Stoltenberg stated in Brussels.

At the same time Stoltenberg noted that the bloc will not take part in fighting.

Stoltenberg also said that the organization will be increasing its efforts in the fight against terrorism.

"Today we agreed on an action plan for NATO to step up its efforts in the fight against terrorism," he added.