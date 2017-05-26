11 hurt, most with minor injuries, in Vegas school bus crash

At least 11 people were injured Thursday, including eight middle school students, their bus driver and a woman and an infant in a vehicle that collided with a school bus in Las Vegas, authorities said, Associated Press reported.

The woman driving an SUV appeared to have been the most seriously hurt in the crash about 8:40 a.m. PDT, Las Vegas police Officer Larry Hadfield said. The child was in a protective car seat, and was being checked for injuries, Hadfield said.

The full-sized yellow bus, with 37 students and the male bus driver aboard, was headed to Faiss Middle School when the crash occurred, Clark County schools spokesman David Roddy said.

Eight students and the driver were being treated at hospitals for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Roddy said.

Hadfield characterized injuries to the people on the bus as minor. He said the passenger side of the SUV and the front of the bus were damaged, and investigators were determining how the crash occurred.

Roddy said other students from grades six to eight were reunited near the scene with parents or put on another bus to go to school and be checked again for injuries.

The names of the people involved in the crash weren’t immediately made public.

The wreck came three weeks to the day after 40 middle school students were thrown from their seats when a car ran a red light and hit their school bus, which veered through a fence and toppled on its side in a vacant lot near downtown Las Vegas.

That crash killed the 70-year-old driver of the passenger car and critically injured a 10-year-old girl who was with her.

Authorities said 14 children and the 40-year-old female driver of the bus were treated for injuries including broken bones, cuts and bruises.

School transportation officials said at the time that the 1,600 school buses on the road daily in and around Las Vegas had logged about 400 accidents this school year, mostly involving mirror scrapes or non-injury fender-benders.