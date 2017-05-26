Turkmen gas supplies via TAPI may start in 2020

2017-05-26 08:20 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 26

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Supplies of the Turkmen gas via the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline may start in 2020, said Muhammetmyrat Amanov, CEO of the TAPI Pipeline Company Limited.

He made the remarks May 24 at an international gas congress in Turkmenistan’s Avaza.

Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas state concern, which has a controlling stake in the TAPI Pipeline Company Limited, acts as the TAPI project manager.

The total length of the TAPI pipeline will be 1,814 kilometers. A 214-kilometer section of the pipeline will run through Turkmenistan, a 774-kilometer section will run through Afghanistan and an 826-kilometer section will run through Pakistan.

Construction of the Turkmen section of TAPI started in 2015 and is scheduled to finish in late 2018.

The pipeline’s annual capacity will be 33 billion cubic meters of gas.