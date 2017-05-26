British police make tenth arrest in connection to Manchester bombing

British police announced on Friday morning they had made a tenth arrest in connection to the Manchester bombing that claimed lives of 22 people, Sputnik reported.

Greater Manchester Police arrested a man in the Moss Side area of the city as part of a "fast-moving investigation" into the bombing that occurred on Monday, according to the statement.

A total of ten people had been arrested since the beginning of the probe, but two of them — a man and a woman — were later released without charges. The rest of the suspects remain in custody. Police’s chief constable Ian Hopkins said on Thursday that they were are all men.

On Monday night, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, leaving at least 22 people dead and dozens more injured. UK police have identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the individual they suspect of having perpetrated the attack. The Daesh terror organization has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.