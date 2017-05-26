Uzbek president names special rep for Afghanistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 26

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Ismatilla Igrashev has been appointed the Uzbek president’s special representative for Afghanistan by a presidential decree, the press service of Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a message May 26.

Irgashev is a diplomat, specialist on Afghanistan and worked in this country before.

Prior to this appointment, he served as Uzbekistan’s ambassador in Azerbaijan and China, and deputy foreign minister.