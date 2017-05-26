US EIA reveals volume of petroleum import from OPEC

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:



The volume of petroleum import of the US from OPEC countries averaged 3.628 million barrels per day as of the first two months of 2017, compared to averagely 3.128 million barrels per day in the same period in 2016, according to the Monthly Energy Review of the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).



The average volume of petroleum import of the country from OPEC stood at 2.659 million barrels per day in the first two months of 2015, said the report.



The US imported 3.793 million barrels of oil per day from OPEC countries in January and 3.445 million barrels per day in February 2017, according to the EIA.



This is while the volume of petroleum import from non-OPEC countries stood at 6.764 million barrels per day in first two months of 2017, as compared to 6.744 million barrels per day in the same period in 2016.



