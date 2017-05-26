Uzbek president receives Turkish deputy PM

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 26

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister Yildirim Tugrul Turkesh, who arrived in Tashkent to attend the meeting of the Uzbek-Turkish intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation, the Uzbek national news agency (UzA) reported.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to the expansion of practical cooperation with Turkish companies and joint implementation of projects to create high-tech industries in Uzbekistan in the textile, leather, chemical and pharmaceutical spheres, construction materials industry, and in the processing of agricultural products.

The Uzbek head noted with satisfaction the intensification of contacts and bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

He noted that the high-level meetings during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Samarkand in November 2016 and as part of the international forum “One Belt, One Road” in Beijing opened new opportunities for the development of full-scale and mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.

The sides also noted the significant potential for cooperation in the tourism sector, including the creation of tourist infrastructure facilities, promotion of joint tourism products, as well as the training of qualified specialists in this field.

The parties also noted with satisfaction the results of the next meeting of the Uzbekistan-Turkey intergovernmental commission and investment forum held in Tashkent with the participation of companies and enterprises of the two countries.

Yildirim Tugrul Turkesh thanked the Uzbek side for the support and favorable conditions created for the activities of Turkish companies in Uzbekistan, and also stressed readiness for the further development of full-scale bilateral cooperation.