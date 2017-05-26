Soft loans push over 300 Azerbaijani business projects forward

2017-05-26 11:14

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

From early 2017, Azerbaijan’s National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support (NFES) provided soft loans worth 36.2 million manats, which contributes to implementation of about 360 projects, the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry quoted the Fund’s Executive Director Shirzad Abdullayev as saying.

He said that in total, entrepreneurs of Baku and its townships have until today received soft loans worth 377.6 million manats. These funds were allocated for the implementation of 1,345 projects, according to him.

The official exchange rate on May 26 is 1.7020 AZN/USD.