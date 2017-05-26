Baku Higher Oil School signs agreement with Romanian university

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and Romanian Petroleum & Gas University of Ploieşti (UPG) signed a Cooperation agreement and an Agreement on developing cooperation within Erasmus+ exchange program between universities of the European Union.

The agreements were signed during the first Azerbaijan-Romania University Forum held in Baku. These agreements provide for many joint initiatives and projects including student exchange programs, scientific and research activities, workshops and conferences, and cooperation within the framework of the lifelong learning program.

Prospects of the cooperation between two higher educational institutions and other issues of mutual interest were discussed at a meeting of BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov with Vice-Rector of Petroleum & Gas University of Ploieşti Prof. Mihail Minescu and Senior Advisor for International Affairs of Technical University of Cluj-Napoca Sonia Carmen Munteanu. As Elmar Gasimov emphasized, signing agreements between BHOS and UPG provides new opportunities not only for tightening ties between students and teachers, but also for developing long-term cooperation between the Higher School and Romanian University.

In his turn, Mihail Minescu spoke about the Erasmus+ and said that this European Union (EU) student exchange program combines all the EU's current schemes for education, training, youth and sport and offers exciting opportunities for the participants to study, work, volunteer, teach and train abroad in Europe. In his words, signing the agreements between BHOS and UPG will allow the Higher School’s undergraduates to study at the Petroleum & Gas University of Ploieşti.

The guest informed that UPG was founded in 1948 in response to the increasing industrialization in Romania and lack of high-level education in the petroleum and gas sector. At the moment, the UPG's academic structure includes five faculties, namely Faculty of Petroleum and Gas Engineering, Faculty of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, Faculty of Petroleum Technology and Petrochemistry, Faculty of Economic Sciences, and Faculty of Letters and Sciences.

Speaking about technical and engineering disciplines taught at the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, Carmen Munteanu emphasized that management of this university would be also interested in developing cooperation with the Baku Higher Oil School.