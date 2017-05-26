Uzbekistan, Tajikistan mull contractual base for co-op

Delegations of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan conducted an inventory of contractual base for cooperation between the countries, exchanged views on draft documents under consideration during the next round of Uzbek-Tajik political consultations held between the two foreign ministries, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s press service said in a message.

The delegation of Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry was headed by Parviz Sodiki, deputy head of Legal Department, during the political consultations held in Tashkent.

During the negotiations, the parties also exchanged information on changes in legislative acts of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan related to conclusion and implementation of international treaties, according to the message.

Diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan were established on Oct. 22, 1992.